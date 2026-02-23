© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AM NewsBrief: Feb. 23, 2026

KGOU
Published February 23, 2026 at 7:31 AM CST

This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.