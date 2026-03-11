Oklahoma doubled its solar energy capacity last year, report shows

Oklahoma’s capacity to generate solar energy jumped significantly last year, more than doubling the number of megawatts it can produce.

A report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and research company Wood Mackenzie ranks Oklahoma as 40th for solar capacity. But its analysis shows the state is increasing its investment in the renewable energy source.

At the end of 2025, the state’s total solar output reached 842 megawatts, enough to power about 105,000 homes. That number jumped from under 400 megawatts in 2024.

Most of the added generation came from utility-scale solar, the report says, like the Kiowa County Solar Project near Snyder. The project became operational last year, adding 100 megawatts, or enough solar energy to power 21,000 Oklahoma homes annually.

Oklahoma’s added generation came online the same year the Trump administration set expirations on federal incentives for some forms of renewable energy, including solar.

The One Big Beautiful Bill, signed in July , phases out clean energy tax credits included in or expanded by the Inflation Reduction Act, passed during the Biden administration. Companies have until the end of 2027 to claim the clean energy tax credit.

Incentives for residential solar panels were axed at the end of last year . About 1% of Oklahoma homes have solar installations, according to the new report.