Live from the produce section: Grocery store launches concert series inspired by NPR's Tiny Desk
NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts have inspired a family-owned grocery store to put on live music in the produce section. The series is called Mercadito Concerts. Now, their videos are getting attention across the country.
Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with José Luis Aguilar Garcia, co-owner of Fiesta Fresh Market in New Castle, Delaware, and Fernando Hurtado, the independent journalist behind “In The Hyphen.”
@fiestafreshmarketJust put the bananas in the bag bro @erre6ixx♬ original sound - Fiesta Fresh Market
@fiestafreshmarketAy amor by @selines #selines tag a local artist who might be interested in doing a live session at our store!♬ original sound - Fiesta Fresh Market
Find a playlist of songs from Mercadito Concerts here.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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