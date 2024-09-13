Oklahoma State Fair requires chaperones for minors after 5 p.m.

Guns and knives are already prohibited at the fair. Now, organizers are working to make sure young people aren’t alone at the fair after sundown.

Fairgoers under 18 will need to have an adult over 25 with them after 5 p.m. It’s similar to a curfew implemented on the last day of the 2023 fair after the shooting.

Unaccompanied youths risk getting bounced from the fair before they can get their hands on a fried Oreo, a petting zoo animal or a ticket for the Ferris wheel.

The fair is open now in Oklahoma City and runs through Sep. 22.

