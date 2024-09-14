Pioneering ballerina Michaela DePrince dies at 29

Ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, an inspirational and pioneering figure in the dance world, has died at age 29 of undisclosed causes.

Her death was announced via her Instagram by a spokesperson on Friday. “Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us,” read the caption.

Her siblings also released a statement on Facebook , noting her influence as a dancer: “Her passion and impact on the dance world, especially in inspiring young Black dancers to pursue their dreams, has been tremendous.”

DePrince, born Mabinty Bangura in Sierra Leone, lost both her parents as a toddler during the country’s civil war. Her passion for dance began early. In her memoir, Taking Flight, she writes that she danced in her bare toes in the mud during the rainy season.

During her time at an orphanage, she remembered being called “the devil’s child” because of vitiligo, a condition that left patches of her skin without pigmentation, the BBC reported in 2012 . At age four, an American family adopted her and she moved to New Jersey, where she started taking ballet lessons.

From a young age, she captivated audiences with her appearance in the ballet documentary, First Position. DePrince’s mother, Elaine DePrince, made most of her daughter’s costumes at that time, NPR reported in 2012 .

DePrince made her professional debut with the Joburg Ballet in South Africa and then became the youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem. In 2021, she joined Boston Ballet as a second soloist. She appeared on the TV show Dancing With The Stars and performed in Beyoncé's music video album, Lemonade . DePrince was also an ambassador of War Child, a nonprofit that helps children living in war-affected countries.

In an Instagram post , ballet dancer Misty Copeland remembers DePrince as “a prodigious talent” who remained determined even when told “ ‘the world wasn’t ready for Black ballerinas’ or that ‘Black ballerinas weren’t worth investing money in.’ ”

In the statement announcing her death, DePrince is described as “a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.”

Copyright 2024 NPR