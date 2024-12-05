Bridget Everett on 'Somebody Somewhere' series finale and not giving up on yourself

Updated December 05, 2024 at 14:40 PM ET

In the Peabody Award-winning show, Somebody Somewhere, actor and comedian Bridget Everett plays Sam, a woman in her forties who returns to her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas, to care for her dying sister.

The story is semi-autobiographical. Everett grew up in Kansas and lost her own sister to cancer. Throughout the series , Sam rediscovers her passion for singing — a nod to Everett's own abilities as a cabaret performer.

In the first episode of Somebody Somewhere, Sam reconnects with Joel, a co-worker and former high school classmate, who invites her to "choir practice" – an open mic night (and a largely queer gathering).

The friendship between Sam and Joel, played by Jeff Hiller , sits at the center of a story about reinvention and finding your people.

Somebody Somewhere airs its final episode on Dec. 8. Morning Edition's A Martinez spoke with Everett ahead of the series finale.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

A Martinez: For those who have not seen it, describe Somebody Somewhere. What is it about? What's the original pitch?

Bridget Everett: Ultimately, I think it's about friendship and it's about grief and not giving up on yourself and kind of the small moments between people and less about plot, the struggles with self-worth and self-doubt — they're all things that I can relate to. So we poured a lot of Bridget into the show, but it's almost as if I didn't move to New York, what my life might look like if I stayed in Kansas.

Martinez: Now, you mentioned self-worth. Sam is very self-deprecating. So am I. And I think because I've done it for so long, I know it's like a thin shield for that lack of self-worth. Why do we do that to ourselves?

Sandy Morris/HBO / Bridget Everett brought her own singing chops to the role of Sam.

Everett: I don't know. But eventually, you start listening to those voices. I think there is something to that. I grew up the youngest of six kids. And we all made fun of each other until someone cried. And it was usually me because I'm the youngest. But then you just sort of pick that up as a way of life. But you do that year after year, decade after decade. And after a while you're just like, well, maybe that's true.

Martinez: There is one scene that I've been thinking about quite a lot. It's in the second to last episode. You're having a slumber party with Joel, and Sam is asking Joel about what's going on with him, because it looks like he's kind of going through something. Maybe he's not his normal, bubbly self. And the question makes Joel cry. "Things in my life are wonderful. Why isn't that enough?" Joel asks. "Well, what's wrong with wanting a little more?" Sam says.

Allow me to play TV critic for a second, Bridget. For me, that's the whole show right there. That's the whole thesis of the show. It's almost like no matter what happens, you find ways not to acknowledge the good things in life sometimes. Why do you think people do that?

Everett: I don't know. And I also think what's ironic about this is Sam has learned to be a better friend and show up for Joel over the course of three seasons because he's an incredible friend to her.

Martinez: I was going to be mean and say that Sam doesn't deserve Joel, but everyone deserves someone good in their life.

Sandy Morris/HBO / Joel (left) and Sam (right) become fast friends.

Everett: Well, yeah, but that's the thing. Sam struggles to think that she does deserve somebody like Joel. He constantly shows up for her, and he constantly helps her see her own worth and her own value. And what I love about the show is that that is a relationship that builds her back up, that it's a friendship at the core of the show. There are people that friendship is the center of their life. And I love that this show celebrates that. And that's not any less important to them or any less valuable than a romantic relationship.

Martinez: It's like you're each other's soulmates, but you're not romantically involved. But you know what? There are a couple of times where I was like, are they going to kiss?

Everett: In all the press we've done, you are the first one to say that. But you know what? Maybe it's worth a shot. Maybe for the reunion movie?

Martinez: OK, the show ends on Sunday. Can you give us one thing to watch out for? Because writing the end of this series has got to be really hard. When you get to the point where it's like, okay, this is it, this is going to be the last one we do.

Everett: Well, we didn't really know at the time that this was going to be the last one. We just would finish every season as a snapshot in time because it doesn't feel right to button up the show. I want people to think of Joel and Sam and all the characters from time to time and wonder what they're up to. And maybe one day they'll come back. You never know. But I just want people to watch because I think it's better to just experience it than to hear what's coming.

Martinez: Have you figured out why the show has meant so much to so many people?

Everett: I was sort of surprised because I liked leaning into the stuff with Sam about her self-worth and her sort of listlessness and her inability to connect with other people. And I was like, Oh, this is my experience, but is anybody going to understand it? And it's shown me that I'm not as unique as I think I am. There's a lot of people that struggle with the same stuff.

Martinez: Do you think maybe we're in that kind of moment where a show like this hits the perfect note at the right time?

Everett: I do. Certainly, this show is kind of butting up against the election and transition in the country. And I know there are a lot of people that see themselves reflected back in the show that aren't feeling that great about how things are going or where they're going. And they're not feeling particularly safe or protected. And this show feels comforting to them. And it's probably one of the things I can be the most proud of is that this is something that will give people comfort, as we're all enduring a lot of stuff that many of us find very unsettling.

