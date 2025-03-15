'Wait Wait' for March 15, 2025: With Not My Job guest Amanda Seyfried

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Amanda Seyfried and panelists Fortune Feimster, Emmy Blotnick, and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Dust Bowl Days Are Here Again; ChatGPT Goes To Therapy; The King's New Groove

Panel Questions

A New Reason To Chew On Your Pencil

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a new way to break into the music business, only of which is true.

Not My Job: Emmy-winner Amanda Seyfried answers three questions about Nice Guys

Actor and star of Mamma Mia, The Dropout, Long Bright River, and Mean Girls, Amanda Seyfried plays our game called "Mean Girl, meet Nice Guys" Three questions about really nice guys

Panel Questions

Thin Mints With A Little Something Extra; Irony In the Amazon; Puppy Projection

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Getting A Handle on Vehicle Technology; Laugh Lines Required; Packing On The Packing Peanuts

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after his new radio show, what will King Charles do next.

