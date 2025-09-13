'Wait Wait' for September 13, 2025: With Not My Job guest Bob Costas
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Rhymefest, Not My Job guest Bob Costas and panelists Emmy Blotnick, Brian Babylon, and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Rhymefest This Time
TV Tries To Kick Its Drug Habit; God's Influencer Gets a Promotion; Fido Needs Some Space
Panel Questions
Meet Frankie Focus
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about an unusual inheritance in the news, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Hall-of-Fame Broadcaster Bob Costas answers our questions about the Emmys
Legendary sportscaster and broadcaster Bob Costas plays our game in honor of the Emmy Awards.
Panel Questions
Are You A Bear, A-Frame or Tight-Squeeze?; The 9-9-9 Challenge
Limericks
Rhymefest reads three news-related limericks: Free Breakfast Alert!; Billfolds Fold; A Handy Guide for Mingling
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the drug advertised on the last pharmaceutical TV ad.
Copyright 2025 NPR