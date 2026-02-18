© 2026 KGOU
Where do those ubiquitous phrases come from? We unpack the story behind 2 popular phrases

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 18, 2026 at 10:57 AM CST
The spines of the ninth edition of the Encyclopedia Britannica published between 1875 to 1889 in 25 volumes sits on a shelf. (Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
The spines of the ninth edition of the Encyclopedia Britannica published between 1875 to 1889 in 25 volumes sits on a shelf. (Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

There are a few phrases, quotations, that get used over and over in different contexts. Author Ryan Holiday and Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discuss two quotes they’ve been hearing a lot lately.

One is from Ernest Hemingway about bankruptcy happening “gradually and then suddenly,” from his novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

The other is from the ancient Greek historian Thucydides: “The strong do what they can. And the weak suffer what they must.”

Holiday is the author of “The Daily Stoic” and hosts “The Daily Stoic” podcast. His most recent book is “Wisdom Takes Work.”

Here & Now Newsroom
