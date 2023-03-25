© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-11a.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

Mexican children's comic Chabelo dies at 88

By The Associated Press
Published March 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT
Xavier "Chabelo" Lopez sticks out his tongue during a telethon event in 2015. Lopez, a Mexican children's comic better known by his stage name "Chabelo," died at the age of 88, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote Saturday.
Saul Lopez
/
AP
Xavier "Chabelo" Lopez sticks out his tongue during a telethon event in 2015. Lopez, a Mexican children's comic better known by his stage name "Chabelo," died at the age of 88, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote Saturday.

MEXICO CITY — Xavier López, a Mexican children's comic better known by his stage name "Chabelo," has died at 88, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote Saturday.

López's best-known work, the Sunday variety show En Familia con Chabelo, ran for an astonishing 48 years from 1967 to 2015.

The Mexican president wrote in his Twitter account that his own eldest son, José Ramón, "woke up early to see him (on television) more than 40 years ago."

López, who was no relation to the president, usually performed dressed in kid's clothing well into his 80s. He helped found a genre of adult comics dressed as kids that became a staple for decades on Mexican television.

His longevity — he performed in a child's raspy squeak throughout his career — led to joking speculation he would outlive everyone else in show business.

López's agent, Jessica Nevilley, said he died Saturday morning, and that funeral plans would be announced later.

A U.S. citizen — he was born in Chicago to Mexican parents — López returned to Mexico with his family at a young age and trained as a doctor. But he found his calling in acting.

The comic's family wrote on his fan page that López "died suddenly on abdominal complications."

He was survived by several children and his wife.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Arts and Entertainment NPR NewsTop Stories
The Associated Press
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.