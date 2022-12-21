Banned Books

-
Susan Kuklin published the award-winning Beyond Magenta in 2014. The collection of images and interviews with transgender and nonbinary teens and young adults centers their experiences and identities.
-
When Beyond Magenta hit shelves in 2014, little had been written or said publicly about transgender and nonbinary teens. The book received positive reviews. By 2015, it was being challenged.
-
For years, Out of Darkness appeared on reading lists as a recommendation for ambitious young readers ready to face disquieting aspects of the American experience. It began facing bans in 2021.
-
Ashley Hope Pérez published Out of Darkness in 2015 to critical acclaim. The novel re-contextualized contemporary issues of race providing a historical framework in a not-so-post-racial America.