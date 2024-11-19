Oklahoma killer facing execution seeks clemency for child’s murder

A Purcell man convicted of murdering and trying to decapitate a 10-year-old girl is asking for mercy.

Cleveland County killer Kevin R. Underwood, 44, on Dec. 4 will ask the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to recommend that Gov. Kevin Stitt grant him clemency.

He is set to be executed Dec. 19 for the 2006 murder of his neighbor.

Jamie Rose Bolin was found stuffed in a plastic tub in his closet. She had been hit in the head with a cutting board and suffocated.

Underwood planned to abduct, kill, rape and eat her, according to public documents.

“Kevin Underwood is a deeply evil monster who committed an unthinkable murder that took a 10-year-old child away from her parents and loved ones,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “The death penalty is the only appropriate punishment in this case, and I urge the Pardon and Parole Board to reject clemency and ensure justice for Jamie.”

Jamie, nicknamed “Coppertop” for her red hair, loved spaghetti, singing, riding a four-wheeler ATV and watching movies.

Underwood’s attorneys, in their clemency packet, say Underwood was bullied in school, had mental health issues and was addicted to pornography. His father demeaned him while his mother had a temper, according to the packet.

His attorneys said his crime was horrible, but hoped the panel would consider the person along with the crime.

“We hope you try to view Kevin holistically, including what he’s been through and who he could have been had he received proper care,” they wrote.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

