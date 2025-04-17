Teen pleads guilty in Oklahoma Election Day terror plot

Abdullah Haji Zada pleaded guilty to receiving firearms and ammunition intended to be used in a terrorist attack on behalf of ISIS in 2024.

Though he was 17 years old at the time, Zada entered his plea as an adult and agreed to be sentenced as an adult. He had been a lawful permanent resident of the United States at the time, but will be deported after serving a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He also faces a maximum fine of $250,000.

One co-conspirator, 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, entered a plea of not guilty. His trial was originally scheduled for earlier this year but has been postponed to May 12, 2026 due to continuances requested by both parties.

