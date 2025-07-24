Oklahoma County judge denies bond for Richard Glossip

Former death row inmate Richard Glossip will remain in jail while he awaits a third trial in his high-profile murder case, according to Oklahoma County court records.

His request to be released on bond was denied by District Judge Heather Coyle late Wednesday. Glossip's attorneys had asked the judge to release him on a personal recognizance bond in June.

Corbin Brewster, one of Glossip's lawyers, told the judge Glossip has been on good behavior for the past three decades in prison and isn't a flight risk.

"He's not going anywhere," Brewster said.

Glossip, now 62 years old, was twice convicted and sentenced to death for the 1997 killing of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. Earlier this year, both his conviction and death sentence were thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Despite Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond's support for the conviction being overturned, he said the state plans to retry Glossip — this time, without the death penalty.

During his time in prison, Glossip has eaten his "last meal" three times and been scheduled to be executed nine times.

In 2015, moments before his scheduled lethal injection, prison officials learned one of the drugs they received to carry out the procedure didn't match state guidelines. The error led to a six-year moratorium on executions in Oklahoma. Throughout the process, Glossip has maintained his innocence.

