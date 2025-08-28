Corrections chief submits resignation. Stitt names interim to lead Oklahoma agency.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Executive Director Steven Harpe announced Wednesday that he was resigning effective Sept. 30 to take a job in the private sector.

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed him to the post Oct. 13, 2022.

“Director Harpe’s leadership transformed the culture at ODOC, making the agency stronger and better prepared to fulfill its mission of protecting Oklahomans and supporting rehabilitation,” Stitt said.

Harpe began his service with the state in 2019. He previously worked for Stitt’s company Gateway Mortgage Group.

Prior to his appointment as DOC chief, he served as the state’s chief operating officer and executive director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

“Working with the dedicated employees at the agency and interacting with the inmates, learning their stories, is an experience I will cherish forever,” Harpe said.

Stitt tapped DOC Chief of Staff Justin Farris as interim director.

Farris began his tenure with the agency in 1999 and held various positions, including as a correctional officer and director of Oklahoma Correctional Industries.

