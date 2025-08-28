© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Corrections chief submits resignation. Stitt names interim to lead Oklahoma agency.

By Barbara Hoberock,
Oklahoma Voice
Published August 28, 2025 at 3:22 AM CDT
Corrections Department Director Steven Harpe presents his agency’s budget to state lawmakers.
Carmen Forman
/
Oklahoma Voice
Corrections Department Director Steven Harpe presents his agency’s budget to state lawmakers.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Executive Director Steven Harpe announced Wednesday that he was resigning effective Sept. 30 to take a job in the private sector.

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed him to the post Oct. 13, 2022.

“Director Harpe’s leadership transformed the culture at ODOC, making the agency stronger and better prepared to fulfill its mission of protecting Oklahomans and supporting rehabilitation,” Stitt said.

Harpe began his service with the state in 2019. He previously worked for Stitt’s company Gateway Mortgage Group.

Prior to his appointment as DOC chief, he served as the state’s chief operating officer and executive director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

“Working with the dedicated employees at the agency and interacting with the inmates, learning their stories, is an experience I will cherish forever,” Harpe said.

Stitt tapped DOC Chief of Staff Justin Farris as interim director.

Farris began his tenure with the agency in 1999 and held various positions, including as a correctional officer and director of Oklahoma Correctional Industries.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
Criminal Justice
Barbara Hoberock
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter at Oklahoma Voice, a non-profit independent news outlet. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Barbara Hoberock
Oklahoma Voice
See stories by Oklahoma Voice
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.