Oklahoma Department of Corrections director announces resignation

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:11 PM CDT
Oklahoma Department of Corrections
Former ODOC director Steven Harpe (left) and interim ODOC director Justin Farris (right).

After almost three years in the position, ODOC director Steven Harpe has announced his resignation on Wednesday.

In a press release from the department, Harpe announced his resignation effective September 30 to take a role in the private sector.

Harpe was appointed to the position by Governor Kevin Stitt in October of 2022.

During his tenure, Harpe established the Office of Offender Advocacy, which first conducted a survey of the state’s inmate population in 2023. The annual survey is aimed at improving prison conditions and inmate access to rehabilitation activities.

He also oversaw the purchase of the last privately owned prison in Oklahoma — the Lawton Correctional Facility — from GEOGroup this June.

In Harpe’s place, Stitt has named current ODOC Chief of Staff Justin Farris as the interim director.

Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
