Man shot by OKCPD officer dies from his injuries

The Oklahoma City Police Department announced on Monday 45-year-old Jason Redshirt died from his injuries after being shot by Sgt. Christopher Skinner in September.

According to a news release from the police department, Skinner responded to a reported disturbance in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood around 3:10 a.m. on September 24 and found Redshirt outside the home.

Redshirt reportedly began cursing and using racial slurs toward Skinner when he approached. When Skinner tried to deescalate, Redshirt “approached him aggressively” at which point Skinner pepper sprayed him. Redshirt then ran to a nearby trailer and threw bricks and wood at Skinner, who then shot him.

Officers reportedly rendered aid to Redshirt until emergency medics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Skinner suffered only minor injuries and has since been placed on administrative leave.