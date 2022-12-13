Oklahoma governor appoints new member to embattled Western Heights school board

The Western Heights Board of Education is back in business following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointment of a new board member. The move comes in response to the resignation of three board members who oversaw multiple operational failures.

Robert Everman was the former Western Heights school board president, and he’ll be replaced by Jerome Johnson — a father of two children who attend an elementary school in the district. Johnson came from a list of candidates compiled by the district’s administration and reviewed by the state Board of Education, which ultimately recommended him to the governor.

Everman and two other members who regularly vote with him resigned last month, leading to the district not having enough personnel on its board to hold meetings.

The Oklahoma Board of Education had been calling for Everman to resign for over a year, saying he’s a “cancer” and “scorn” on the district. Everman said his departure wasn’t due to public pressure, but rather was a result of personal health issues.

Last year, the state Board suspended Western Heights’ superintendent — who had what was described as an “incestuous” business relationship with Everman — installed its own and took over district operations. This came after massive losses of students and employees, financial mismanagement, retaliatory behavior toward staff and parents, and some of the lowest academics in the state.

Everman unsuccessfully fought the takeover and tried to block the release of an audit showing incorrect reporting and over a million dollars spent in violation of the district’s bid policy. The Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s office is currently investigating Western Heights’ financial reports.

Western Heights’ school board may appoint two members to replace the other resignations in the meantime, but one of those positions is up for election in the next few months. A primary election for the District 3 position is scheduled for Feb. 14, and the general election will be April 4. Three contenders are vying for the open seat.

