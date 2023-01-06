Future educator scholarship opens as Oklahoma teacher graduate numbers plummet

The deadline for applications is Jan. 13, and the winner will be announced in March. To apply, visit the OSSBA website.

High school students looking to become Oklahoma public school teachers have an opportunity to apply for a scholarship through the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.

The Dr. Bob Mooneyham Memorial Scholarship for Future Teachers offers one chosen student a $5,000 scholarship to pursue a degree in education.

Qualified applicants must:

Graduate this school year

Plan to pursue a degree at an accredited Oklahoma college, university or career tech center beginning next school year

Plan to declare education as their major upon enrollment in college

Plan to become an Oklahoma public school educator

Have at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA and a minimum of a 20 ACT or 1040 SAT score.

The scholarship is set against abysmal numbers of newly graduated teachers in Oklahoma. Though the number of college graduates in Oklahoma has risen by 13 percent in the last decade, the number of graduates from Oklahoma’s teacher prep programs has fallen by more than 25%.

The scholarship’s namesake comes from the late executive director of OSSBA, Bob Mooneyham. Mooneyham serves as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, superintendent and college professor.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.