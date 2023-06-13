© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

After state board approves first taxpayer-funded Catholic school, Hindus seek same

KGOU | By Elizabeth Caldwell,
OPMX
Published June 13, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT
Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, announced on Thursday, June 8, 2023 that he wrote to the state charter board seeking instructions on how to open a Hindu school.
debramccarthy.com
/
Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, announced on Thursday, June 8, 2023 that he wrote to the state charter board seeking instructions on how to open a Hindu school.

As Oklahoma pushes ahead with plans for the first ever taxpayer-funded Catholic public charter school, some say other religions should be included.

Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, says he wrote to the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board asking for an application to open a Hindu school.

“Religion is highly important and beneficial for the overall well-being of the society as a whole and this thing opens the door for other religions also to have their schools,” said Zed.

Zed wrote to the board last week and is still awaiting an answer. He says Hinduism is the third largest religion in the world and there are about 3 million Hindus in the United States, so the school would be valuable.

The request comes after the state charter board approved an application from the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa for the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond and advocate groups like Americans United for Separation of Church and State say they are eyeing legal challenges to St. Isidore.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Education
Elizabeth Caldwell
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.