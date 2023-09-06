Oklahoma Department of Education announces partnership with conservative online media company PragerU

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced the State Department of Education is partnering with PragerU Kids for the state’s history curriculum.

“I am thrilled to announce this partnership with PragerU,” Walters said in a statement. “This expansion of our available resources will help ensure high quality materials rich in American history and values will be available to our teachers and students.”

Founded by conservative talk show host Dennis Prager, PragerU is not a university but rather a non-profit media organization that aims to offer an alternative to what it calls “the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”

PragerU Kids is geared toward younger audiences. Its materials center around videos featuring quick vlog-style edits. Oklahoma’s partnership with the site comes after Florida approved PragerU Kids materials for use in its classrooms last month.

Some of the videos cover topics in American government and politics, like federalism or the Electoral College. Both PragerU Kids and its parent site have received criticism for their presentation of topics like slavery and climate change.

PregerU Kids also has videos to address sociocultural topics, like anxiety, victimhood and gender. Like the civics videos, they’re narrated by young people through a lens of what the Oklahoma Department of Education’s website calls “traditional American values that inspire self-reliance, patriotism, and resiliency.”

“One of the most beautiful things God's created is a woman's smile,” says a narrator in a video about embracing femininity. “You can fill a room with energy and joy. Just try smiling and see how it affects people around you.”

Another video about flag etiquette jokes students should “first make sure your friend is not a communist” before asking them to help fold a flag

PragerU / Screenshot A still from a PragerU Kids video called "How To Take Care of an American Flag." The first step to folding a flag? Finding a sufficiently capitalist folding partner, according to PragerU Kids.

Oklahoma State Department of Education spokesperson Dan Isett said the partnership will offer a more robust history curriculum than the state has provided educators in the past.

He couldn’t provide many details about differences in the curricula but said the state is working with PragerU to develop Oklahoma-specific materials. Isett said it’s yet to be determined whether any of the PragerU Kids content will be required teaching curriculum in Oklahoma’s public schools.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations.