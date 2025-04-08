Federal government revokes visas for international students at Oklahoma universities

In a statement to StateImpact, Oklahoma State University spokesperson Mack Burke said eight OSU student visas have been recently revoked by the federal government. He did not provide further information as to the reasons behind the revocations or if the students had been deported.

According to the statement, OSU is monitoring the situation and “providing appropriate guidance and support to those impacted.”

The University of Central Oklahoma told StateImpact “as many as four” of its students have had visas revoked.

A recent report by Inside Higher Ed found roughly 150 students at 50 institutions have had their visas revoked, though the actual number is likely higher. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the U.S. has revoked 300 or more student visas, calling the affected persons “lunatics.”

A spokesperson for the University of Oklahoma said it was unable to confirm if any of its students have been affected due to student privacy laws.

This is a developing story.