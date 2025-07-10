Walters announces PragerU-backed ideology test for teachers from “woke” states

Despite Oklahoma’s teacher shortage, Walters says teachers from states with “progressive education policies,” will be screened by a PragerU-backed assessment. Besides California and New York, when asked, Walters did not disclose which other states would apply to the mandate.

The assessment will test educators’ knowledge on the U.S. Constitution, American exceptionalism and the “fundamental biological differences between boys and girls.”

“As long as I am superintendent, Oklahoma classrooms will be safe guarded [sic] from radical leftist ideology that California and New York have fostered,” Walters said in an email to StateImpact. “Teacher’s [sic] who move from these states will not be receiving a teaching certificate unless they pass our new assessment.”

Though the assessment is still in development, Walters says it will be implemented before the start of the school year. That’s despite most schools already having staff hired for next year, and school starting next month.

In a news release, Walters said Oklahoma is “raising a generation of patriots, not activists.”

The announcement comes days after another mandate given to schools the month before fall classes begin. On Monday, Walters announced districts must find funds within their own budgets to provide school meals for all students. Since the announcement, lawmakers have questioned whether Walters has the authority to make that decision.