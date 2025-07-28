OMES refers investigation into reports of nude images on Ryan Walters' TV to Oklahoma County Sheriff

Oklahoma Public Media Exchange confirmed with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office that OMES referred the investigation Monday. The office will investigate if any criminal activity occurred.

Friday, two board members told NonDoc and The Oklahoman that during the executive session of Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting, they witnessed images of nude women on a TV in Walters’ office.

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton said in a statement an investigation inquiry was being led by OMES.

Paxton said the accounts by the board members “paint a strange, unsettling scene that demands clarity and transparency.”

“More transparency is essential before strong conclusions can be drawn,” Paxton said.

According to the reports, board member Becky Carson demanded the television be shut off. Walters struggled to turn it off and did not address it or apologize once it was off.

Board member Ryan Deatherage told NonDoc Walters should be held accountable, noting if he were treated like any other teacher, “we would probably pull his [teaching] certificate and put him on his own list.”

The Tulsa World reported a third board member, Chris VanDenhende, had his back to the TV, but confirmed Walters turned it off when asked and “seemed shaken.”

Walters has called the allegations “politically motivated attacks,” and denies any knowledge of what was on the TV or that anything was streamed from one of his devices.

Asked if Walters was saying the board members made false allegations, his press team did not respond.