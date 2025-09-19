Oklahoma Education Department puts $3 million toward literacy tutoring

A $3 million tutoring initiative will support small-group literacy instruction in rural schools and Oklahoma’s two largest districts.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Thursday it will distribute $1 million to Tulsa Public Schools, $1 million to Oklahoma City Public Schools and $1 million to split across 100 rural districts, which will receive $10,000 each.

Districts will put the funds toward reading tutoring to help students who have fallen behind. Testing in 2024 found only 23% of Oklahoma fourth graders and 20% of eighth graders in the state performed at a proficient level in reading.

The grant program continues state Superintendent Ryan Walters’ focus on tutoring initiatives. His administration previously used federal pandemic aid funds to support high-dosage tutoring programs, which have students meet in small groups multiple times a week for extra instruction.

After pandemic aid expired in September 2024, the Oklahoma Legislature dedicated $5 million in state funds to high-dosage tutoring programs this year. The Education Department did not return a request for comment on the specific funding source of the $3 million initiative.

“Literacy is the foundation for everything our students learn,” Walters said in the announcement. “The bottom line is: if you can’t read you can’t be successful. By investing in targeted tutoring, we are giving Oklahoma students the tools they need to succeed in school, in their careers, and in life. This is about results, accountability, and making sure every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

The $1 million in rural school grants, called the Rural Literacy Acceleration Initiative, will reimburse 100 districts for teacher stipends and instructional materials needed for tutoring.

Using its $1 million grant to launch TPS READS, Tulsa Public Schools aims to provide 20 high-impact tutoring sessions for each participating student. The program will focus on children in first through eighth grade in need of targeted reading and math tutoring.

“We’re grateful for this investment and committed to using these resources to accelerate learning, with a clear focus on student outcomes and academic momentum,” Tulsa Superintendent Ebony Johnson said in a statement. “This grant comes at a critical time and will support learners across Tulsa Public Schools.”

Oklahoma City schools will put its funds toward early literacy in first through fourth grade, calling the tutoring program Project LIFT. The district will use high-dosage tutoring to address “significant literacy skill deficits,” the announcement reads.

“By providing structured, data-driven support, Project LIFT helps ensure every child builds the skills and confidence needed to thrive in school and beyond,” Oklahoma City Superintendent Jamie Polk said.

