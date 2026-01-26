© 2026 KGOU
Oklahoma Department of Education asks for one thing in budget hearing: flex benefit increase

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:04 PM CST
Superintendent Lindel Fields (right) presents the FY27 OSDE budget to lawmakers on Jan. 26, 2026.
Screenshot from Okhouse.gov
Superintendent Lindel Fields (right) presents the FY27 OSDE budget to lawmakers on Jan. 26, 2026.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education debuted its budget request for the 2026 legislative session Monday.

In a stark contrast to Fields’ predecessor, former Superintendent Ryan Walters, there were no $3 million asks for classroom Bibles or half-million dollar asks to train school staff to carry firearms. Instead, Fields is asking for one thing: an increase of $23 million for the flex benefit allowance, which is the amount the state gives districts to fund educators’ health insurance.

“That number goes up every year,” Fields said. “When you think about the number of educators, even a $10 a month increase to the flex benefit allowance, over tens of thousands of educators, easily adds up.”

Fields presented lawmakers with data on items like teacher compensation and per-pupil spending, but did not make either part of his budget ask.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be in this role about 100 days,” Fields said. “This picture may be different for the FY… 28 budget next year. But given the time I’ve been in this position, this is what I can confidently say is what we need right now.”

Fields took over after Walters resigned last fall.

