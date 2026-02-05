© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Civil rights groups call for rejection of Jewish charter school in Oklahoma

By Ben Abrams,
Beth WallisOPMXStateImpact Oklahoma
Published February 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
Ben Gamla Charter Schools founder and former U.S. Rep. Peter Deutsch speaks to the Statewide Charter School Board on Monday in Oklahoma City to present an application to open an online Jewish charter school in Oklahoma.
Nuria Martinez-Keel
/
Oklahoma Voice
Ben Gamla Charter Schools founder and former U.S. Rep. Peter Deutsch speaks to the Statewide Charter School Board on Monday in Oklahoma City to present an application to open an online Jewish charter school in Oklahoma.

A consortium of civil rights and anti-state religion advocacy groups is calling on the Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board to reject at its upcoming Feb. 9 meeting a proposal for the formation of an online Jewish charter school. If approved, it would become the first religious charter school in the nation.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the ACLU, the Education Law Center, the Freedom From Religion Foundation and the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice sent a letter to the board Tuesday.

Several of those organizations sued in 2023 to prevent the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School from becoming the country's first religious public charter school. Through a separate lawsuit, St. Isidore's application was ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court — a decision the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to stand.

Nevertheless, former U.S. Rep. Peter Deutsch (D-Fla.) appeared before the board in January to pitch the Ben Gamla Jewish Charter School, an online K-12 school, which would offer Jewish religious education.

Deutsch founded the Ben Gamla Charter School Foundation, which operates several English-Hebrew charter schools in south Florida, though the curriculum is secular. Deutsch's application would create a new school under the same name in Oklahoma while adding religious education.

Ben Gamla's application received pushback from local Jewish communities. The Jewish Federation of Tulsa and the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City both expressed concern over the proposed school. Both organizations oppose religious charter schools altogether and refuted Deutsch's claim that there are "very few opportunities for Jewish education in the state."

At the January meeting, chair Brian Shellem said the board is constitutionally bound to adhere to the court ruling, making a denial against Ben Gamla likely. He said in that instance, he expects legal retaliation from the school.

In a statement, Ben Gamla characterized the St. Isidore ruling from SCOTUS as "providing no answer on the constitutional questions."

Education
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
See stories by Ben Abrams
Beth Wallis
Beth reports on education topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Beth Wallis
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.