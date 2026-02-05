Stitt executive order addresses Oklahoma university degree programs, tenures

Executive Order 2026-08 requires the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to develop a “Performance-Based Funding Plan,” which will serve as a “roadmap” for the Regents to change its funding formula based on metrics like workforce and occupational outcomes and return-on-investment for students.

The order states the plan shall be completed by Oct. 1 and begin implementation by the following academic year.

It also requires the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to coordinate with the Regents and “other relevant state agencies” to develop wage reporting data from graduates and attendees. The Regents would use the report to consider approving new programs and reviewing whether to continue existing programs.

The E.O. also calls for a feasibility study on three-year baccalaureate degrees.

Executive Order 2026-07 encourages the Regents to adopt reforms that would allow tenure for employees at public research universities with regular reviews and subject to demonstrated performance that aligns with the university’s mission, instructional responsibilities and public service obligations.

It also encourages a phase out of lifetime tenure at regional universities and community colleges, prescribing contract renewal, promotion or compensation to be based on documented performance, such as instructional effectiveness and student progression.

The order’s language “encourage[s]” the Regents to adopt it, as they set tenure policies. Asked whether the order is enforceable, a spokesperson for the governor’s office sent a statement to StateImpact:

“The Governor’s executive orders encourage collaboration that boost outcomes and accountability in higher education. The Governor appreciates the positive response from the higher education boards and leaders and their continued partnership to deliver for Oklahomans.”

A spokesperson for Oklahoma State University said the institution did not have a comment on the order. The University of Oklahoma did not return a request for comment.