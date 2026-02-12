Oklahoma Republican lawmakers condemn student ICE walkouts, want discipline for teachers involved

Fourteen lawmakers penned the open letter sent Tuesday, including Senate Education Chair Adam Pugh (R-Edmond), who is running for state superintendent.

The lawmakers called the walkouts that have occurred at several school districts across the state unexcused absences that may violate Oklahoma’s compulsory attendance laws. It cited demonstrations at Hale High School, Edison Prep Academy, Booker T. Washington High School, the Tulsa School for Arts and Sciences, Mustang Public Schools and Jenks Public Schools.

Though it does not list specific instances, the letter also said any educators found to be promoting or organizing the demonstrations may be subject to teaching certificate revocation for a “willful violation of state law,” though it is unclear whether the statute they cited would apply.

The lawmakers called on Fields to investigate reports of teachers involved in the walkouts, carry out disciplinary measures and provide a summary of actions taken against the teachers.

“With the special emphasis on improving educational outcomes in the legislature this year, we are asking for a response on any action you can take,” the letter stated. “Schools must remain spaces of orderly learning where students are taught to exercise their rights responsibly — within the law and with parental oversight.”

Asked for a response, Oklahoma State Department of Education Press Secretary Bailey Woolsey said in an email to StateImpact that each school’s situation is being handled by the department with a “calm sense of order.”

“Local school boards may adopt policies that regulate on-campus freedom of expression, and districts may impose discipline or attendance punishments if students violate those policies,” the statement said. “When it comes to activities happening off campus, parents also must be engaged in helping their student understand rights, limitations and responsible behaviors. At the end of the day, safety is our primary concern, even as students observe their right of expression.”

The statement did not address the lawmakers’ call for disciplinary action against involved teachers.

