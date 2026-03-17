Oklahoma Senate advances measure to double elementary recess time

Senate Bill 1481 by Sen. Ally Seifried (R-Claremore) would double the state’s minimum requirement for recess from 20 minutes to 40 minutes for students in full-time kindergarten through fifth grade. It can be divided into two periods of 20 minutes.

It also stipulates that students can’t have recess taken away as a form of discipline.

“Doubling recess time is a simple, practical way to give students’ brains a break so they come back to the classroom recharged and ready to focus,” Seifried said in a news release. “Kids aren’t meant to sit still all day.”

The bill passed the Senate unanimously and heads to the House, where Rep. Chad Caldwell (R-Enid) has signed on as the House author. Caldwell is the vice chair of the Education Oversight Committee.