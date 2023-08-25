© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy

Nation’s first cobalt and nickel refinery breaks ground in Lawton, Oklahoma

KGOU | By Britny Cordera,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published August 25, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT
The metals refinery startup, Westwin Elements, is building the nation’s first cobalt and nickel refinery in Lawton.
Westwin Elements
The metals refinery startup, Westwin Elements, is building the nation’s first cobalt and nickel refinery in Lawton.

The metals refinery startup, Westwin Elements, is building the nation’s first cobalt and nickel refinery in Lawton. The Bartlesville-based company is set to start building no later than October.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, and principal investor of Westwin Elements Dennis Muelinburg, broke ground on the refinery on Tuesday, calling it a matter of national security.

This comes at a time when, according to the International Energy Agency, The Democratic Republic of the Congo and China are responsible for 70% and 60% of global production of nickel and cobalt

Currently, the Biden Administration is fast-tracking domestic mines and refineries as it pushes for a shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy. According to NPR, last October, the first cobalt mine in the U.S. broke ground in Idaho

Cobalt is necessary for the production of electric vehicle batteries. Nickel, on the other hand, is used for jet engines and other military equipment. Both are used to make cell phones, computers, and other electronics. 

Officials with Westwin Elements say the facility is set to begin operations sometime in 2024. It will bring around 85 jobs to Oklahoma.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Energy
Britny Cordera
Britny (they/them) reports for StateImpact Oklahoma with an emphasis on science and environment.
See stories by Britny Cordera
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.