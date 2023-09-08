© 2023 KGOU
Energy

OG&E seeks approval to replace power generators, customers would see rate increases

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published September 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
Oklahoma Gas and Electric is looking to replace two aging power generation units, and customers may have to foot the bill.

In a letter to customers, the utility company says it wants to replace the nearly 60-year-old power generation units at Horseshoe Lake Power Plant in eastern Oklahoma County.

The company says the aging units have become difficult and costly to maintain with some being parts no longer available.

OG&E has filed a proposal with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. A hearing is scheduled for mid-October to discuss the $331 million project. If approved, the average residential customer would see an increase of $2.20 per month.

The utility company said customers would not see the rate increase until the units are operational, which is planned for late 2026.

Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
