OG&E seeks approval to replace power generators, customers would see rate increases

Oklahoma Gas and Electric is looking to replace two aging power generation units, and customers may have to foot the bill.

In a letter to customers, the utility company says it wants to replace the nearly 60-year-old power generation units at Horseshoe Lake Power Plant in eastern Oklahoma County.

The company says the aging units have become difficult and costly to maintain with some being parts no longer available.

OG&E has filed a proposal with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. A hearing is scheduled for mid-October to discuss the $331 million project. If approved, the average residential customer would see an increase of $2.20 per month.

The utility company said customers would not see the rate increase until the units are operational, which is planned for late 2026.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.