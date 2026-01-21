Oklahoma utility companies say they are ready for expected extreme weather

Oklahoma’s public utilities and transportation agencies say they are prepared for dangerously cold temperatures, snow and ice moving into the state.

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit Friday and continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Some will see low temperatures in the single digits.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service was predicting over 6 inches of snow in central parts of the state, and a glaze of ice south of Interstate 40.

OG&E has both coal and natural gas fuel in storage for the upcoming cold snap, the company said Tuesday.

“Exreme cold can result in higher demand for electricity,” the company said. “All available units at OG&E’s power plants will be in operation during the event and ready to support the grid. The Southwest Power Pool will dispatch power generation as needed to meet electricity demand.”

PSO has winterized critical assets, upgraded equipment and strengthened fuel supply for power plants since Winter Storm Uri, the company said.

The company said its generating operating reserve margins, which are set by the Southwest Power Pool, have increased since 2021 to ensure reliable service. The Southwest Power Pool manages the electric grid for states across the central United States.

“These ongoing efforts reflect PSO’s commitment to maintaining a resilient system and keeping customers safe, supported, and connected during Oklahoma’s toughest winter weather.”

In February 2021, Winter Storm Uri caused power outages, infrastructure problems and created an unusually high demand for natural gas.

Public utilities reported that natural gas prices jumped nearly 40,000%, which left Oklahoma consumers with over $4.5 billion in unexpected energy costs.

In an effort to mitigate the financial impact on consumers, OG&E, PSO and Oklahoma Natural Gas, received permission from the Corporation Commission to pass the costs onto consumers through a monthly surcharge that is expected to last nearly 30 years.

Consumers would have had to pay much more immediately to cover the cost without the securitization process.

Carson Cunningham, Oklahoma Natural Gas public relations manager, said Tuesday that the company prepares year-round for winter weather.

“As cooler temperatures move into Oklahoma, ONG is prepared to deliver natural gas safely and reliably,” he said.

Utility companies are encouraging residents to have an emergency kit including flashlights, non-perishable food, water and first-aid supplies.

Residents are asked to stay away from downed power lines and ensure smoke, carbon monoxide and methane detectors are installed and working properly.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will start putting down brine in some locations Tuesday night, said Emily Long, a spokesperson.

“Brine is used for pre-treating roadways just before a storm when conditions permit to assist in melting the ice from underneath,” Long said. “Once the storm hits, we use a salt and sand mixture. However, these are less effective when temps fall below 15 degrees. Our crews will switch to using 100% sand applications.”

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will be pre-treating all turnpike bridges and elevated surfaces between Tuesday night and Thursday afternoon, said Lisa Shearer-Salim, a spokesperson.

“Crews are closely watching forecasts for their areas across the state and will be ready to deploy with salt and sand trucks well in advance of significant precipitation,” she said.

Motorists are encouraged to prepare their vehicles ahead of travel in inclement weather, she said.

