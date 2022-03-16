Grammy First-Time Nominees

-
It started with a TikTok post riffing on the the lush drama series. Now, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have received a Grammy nomination for their project, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.
For Jimmie Allen, what makes a country artist isn't how many fiddles and mandolins they have in a song. It's something more natural than that.
Arooj Aftab has been nominated for two Grammys for her song "Mohabbat." But the singer and songwriter is wary of defining her work too precisely, or letting accolades tell the whole story.
The 28-year-old rapper opens up about her two Grammy nominations, and how meditation helps her stay centered amid an increasingly busy career.