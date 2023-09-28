© 2023 KGOU
Oklahoma State Department of Health receives grant for mothers during Medicaid unwinding

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
A doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago.
Teresa Crawford
/
AP
A doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health received about $170,000 to support new mothers and their families during the Medicaid redetermination process.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services invested almost $90 million nationwide to improve maternal health access by expanding the workforce, strengthening supports for mothers and advancing research. Part of this grant includes $6 million to support mothers during the Medicaid unwinding. Oklahoma was one of 35 awardees.

An estimated 300,000 Oklahomans will be disenrolled from SoonerCare as the state resumes its eligibility reviews after the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ended. Nationally, 15 million are expected to lose Medicaid access.

Carole Johson, an administrator with the Health Resources and Service Administration, said in a news release they’re committed to reducing and eliminating maternal health disparities.

“We are laser-focused on reversing this crisis by expanding access to maternal care, growing the maternal care workforce, supporting moms experiencing maternal depression, and addressing the important social supports that are vital to safe pregnancies,” Johnson said in the release.

The grant aligns with a Biden-Harris administration strategy to improve infant and maternal health while combating maternal mortality — especially in underserved communities.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
