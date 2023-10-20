© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Oklahomans should know as Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment begins

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Oklahoma officials estimate 300,000 Oklahomans will lose Medicaid eligibility following the expiration of some pandemic-era expansions.
Karolina Grabowska
/
Pexels
Oklahoma officials estimate 300,000 Oklahomans will lose Medicaid eligibility following the expiration of some pandemic-era expansions.

Oklahomans can choose from seven health insurance plans for 2024 coverage as open enrollment begins for the Health Insurance Marketplace on Nov. 1.

Blue Cross Blue Shield will provide statewide plans, and other carriers will be subject to availability in certain counties. The following plans are available:

Taro Health is a new option for people living in Oklahoma, Cleveland and Canadian counties. It combines traditional health coverage and access to direct primary care.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said in a news release health care costs are rising, with monthly premiums averaging $73 after federal subsidies for the 183,000 Oklahomans who renewed or purchased plans during open enrollment. He said 2024 premiums will be impacted by rising costs and encouraged people to secure coverage during this period.

“It's crucial to act promptly during this open enrollment period to secure the best health coverage you need for you and your family,” Mulready said in the release. “I encourage you to visit healthcare.gov and take the time to see which plan best fits your needs.”

The deadline to enroll, re-enroll or make changes to insurance plans is Dec. 15. Plan options, monthly premiums and total annual out-of-pocket costs will be available here later this month.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Tags
Health Health Insurance
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.