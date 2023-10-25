© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
Deadline extended to get opioid abatement grants

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published October 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
FILE - Oxycodone pills are shown, June 17, 2019. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, CVS Health said it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing and the company would make the payments over a decade. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
FILE - Oxycodone pills are shown, June 17, 2019. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, CVS Health said it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing and the company would make the payments over a decade. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond extended the deadline for local entities to send letters of intent for grants meant to counteract impacts from the opioid epidemic to 5 p.m. Nov. 8.

Eligible local entities include Oklahoma counties, incorporated municipalities, public school districts, technology school districts or other groups.

Opioid abatement grants can be used for things like treatment and recovery programs, opioid abuse education and prevention, and strategies to decrease narcotics supplies. A list of approved uses is on the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

The $23 million in grant funding is the first distribution of funds from the nine-member Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board. The board is awarding money from nearly $1 billion in opioid lawsuit settlement funds.

The number of grants awarded and their amounts will be determined by the number of letters submitted and each category of local entities. The Office of the Attorney General will hold webinars on the application and contract process.

Forms for letters of intent are on the board’s website, and finalized letters can be emailed to the board at oab@oag.ok.gov.

Health
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
