Deadline extended to get opioid abatement grants

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond extended the deadline for local entities to send letters of intent for grants meant to counteract impacts from the opioid epidemic to 5 p.m. Nov. 8.

Eligible local entities include Oklahoma counties, incorporated municipalities, public school districts, technology school districts or other groups.

Opioid abatement grants can be used for things like treatment and recovery programs, opioid abuse education and prevention, and strategies to decrease narcotics supplies. A list of approved uses is on the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

The $23 million in grant funding is the first distribution of funds from the nine-member Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board. The board is awarding money from nearly $1 billion in opioid lawsuit settlement funds.

The number of grants awarded and their amounts will be determined by the number of letters submitted and each category of local entities. The Office of the Attorney General will hold webinars on the application and contract process.

Forms for letters of intent are on the board’s website, and finalized letters can be emailed to the board at oab@oag.ok.gov.

