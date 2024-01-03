New Oklahoma City mental health hospital expects to break ground in March

A new mental health hospital in Oklahoma City is expected to break ground in late March.

The Donahue Behavioral Health Campus, a $147 million facility that will serve adults and adolescents with 330 beds, is expected to break ground on March 28.

The behavioral health hospital’s construction will begin on Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma City campus to offer a central location to patients near Interstate-44 and West Reno Ave.

The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services [ODMHSAS] projects the hospital will create a nearly $450 million economic impact through things like job creation, taxes and emergency room costs.

The Department’s senior director of public relations Bonnie Campo said the hospital will offer 100 more beds than Griffin Memorial, the century-old Norman hospital it’s replacing.

“We want people to know the new facility is dedicated to the wellness of Oklahomans and when they enter our new doors, they will know it’s a place of innovation and empathy,” Campo said. “There is no wrong door when you’re ready to ask for help.”

The Oklahoma Legislature is using $87 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the hospital’s construction, and contributions will also come through the sale of Griffin Memorial Hospital.

Campo said ODMHSAS is excited to see the project take shape and continue to build momentum.

The Donahue Behavioral Health Campus is projected to open in 2026.

