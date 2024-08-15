Oklahoma students are headed back to school. An OSU psychiatrist has tips for supporting them

This week, students across Oklahoma are shouldering their backpacks and a lot of new responsibilities for the start of a new school year. Oklahoma State University child psychiatrist Sara Coffey shares her recommendations for parents during this yearly transition.

New schedules, teachers, environments and expectations can be overwhelming for any student, no matter their age.

Dr. Sara Coffey said parents should pay special attention to their childrens’ mental health needs as the summer comes to an end and all these changes become a reality.

“When kids go back to school, it can be a heavy mental load,” Dr. Coffey said, “so they might be a little exhausted the first few days, or even first couple of weeks, when they come home. So giving them an opportunity to relax and chill and reconnect with parents can be really helpful.”

Coffey is the chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at OSU and leads the university’s psychiatry education strategy and OSU Medicine’s Behavioral Medicine clinic.

She said a crucial part of a parent’s role is helping their student navigate “comfort” versus “capacity.”

She said this means pushing your child to step out of their comfort zone and take chances – like going to their first baseball game, even if they are nervous. But it also means trusting them to know their limits when they are sick or are in over their heads.

Coffey said It can be difficult to get connected to mental health specialists, so she urges parents to rely on their primary care providers for support, too. If something seems off, she said, bring it up to them.

Warning signs that a child is struggling can vary, but if a student is withdrawing from normal activities, falling behind in school or having trouble expressing themselves, it can be a sign they need extra support. Coffey said, instead of waiting for these signs, it is important to foster conversations about mental health before it becomes a problem.

