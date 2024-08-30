Oklahoma Mental Health Department appoints chief medical officer

The state’s mental health department has tapped a psychiatrist to serve as its first chief medical officer.

Jason Beaman was appointed to the newly created position at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services by Commissioner Allie Friesen.

Kelsey Davis, an agency spokesperson, said the position was created to improve the agency’s standards for “evidence based practices” and to add experience to the team.

Beaman’s first day in this role will be Monday.

A spokesperson for the mental health department said Beaman will be compensated with the agency reimbursing 30% of his time in partnership with Oklahoma State University. This equates to $109,260 paid by the agency.

He’ll also continue to work as the chair of the School of Forensic Sciences at OSU Center for Health Sciences. In that role, he focuses his research on criminal behavior, the intersection of methamphetamine and violence, and the epidemiology of Adverse Childhood Experiences.

Beaman said in a statement that he was excited to work at the department and alongside Friesen.

“My diverse background equips me to see the broader picture of the behavioral health system,” Beaman said. “I am particularly focused on stabilizing and improving our physician workforce while ensuring we provide evidence-based, high-quality care to those in need.”

Beaman said he hopes to adopt a “data-informed, research driven approach” at the mental health department to develop effective models to prevent or reduce risk for Oklahomans with mental, emotional or behavioral disorders.

Beaman completed his undergraduate education at OSU and earned his medical degree from the OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa.

Friesen said Beaman will enhance the department’s team with his extensive expertise in behavioral assessment and threat management and knowledge of psychiatric care and family medicine.

“His specialized training in forensic psychiatry and addiction medicine is a significant asset that will greatly benefit our agency,” she said. “With his diverse background, Dr. Beaman is exceptionally equipped to tackle the complexities of behavioral health through a comprehensive, evidence-based approach.”

