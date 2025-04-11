Oklahoma reports two new measles cases, potential exposure sites in latest update

Oklahoma is reporting one new confirmed measles case and another probable case, bringing the state’s total to 12 reported cases.

The agency provided a notice for a public setting exposure site connected to the new confirmed case at an Aldi Grocery Store in Oklahoma City between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 6. The address listed is 6965 NW Expressway.

Another public setting exposure site listed is Northwest Pediatrics of Oklahoma City between 10:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 4. The address is 4140 W. Memorial Rd., Suite 413. Locations of exposure risk included in the Mercy Plaza Building are the lower level lobby, elevators, and the elevator landing and hallway on the fourth floor.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health stated on its website it worked with Northwest Pediatrics of Oklahoma City to identify individuals with a known exposure risk, and it will notify them directly.

The virus can linger in the air for about two hours after an infected individual has left the room.

The agency said on its measles page if someone visited this location within the provided date and timeframe, and they are unvaccinated, unsure of their vaccine or immune status, or have concerns, they are encouraged to provide their name and contact information on this form .

Someone from the health department will contact them with further information and guidance.

“Individuals who are possibly exposed and not immune through vaccination or prior infection should exclude themselves from public settings for 21 days from the date of their potential exposure,” the site reads.

A probable case shows symptoms consistent with the national standard surveillance definition but lacks a confirmatory test result or a link to a laboratory-confirmed case. A confirmed case shows symptoms consistent with the national standard surveillance definition and has a confirmatory test result or a link to a laboratory-confirmed case.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, and there isn’t a specific treatment for it. It spreads through respiratory droplets or by coming into contact with an infected person who hasn’t washed their hands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes vaccine exemptions above 5% can increase the risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases. During the 2023-24 school year , the CDC reported Oklahoma kindergartners’ vaccine exemption rate rose to 5.7%. Oklahoma kindergarteners had an 88.3% vaccination rate against measles, meaning they received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is 93% effective, according to the CDC . The agency states that breakthrough infections can occur, especially in communities experiencing an outbreak where high levels of measles virus are circulating.

OSDH launched a central location for measles updates on its website in March, which will update every Tuesday and Friday at noon. If any public setting exposures are identified, it will update the page immediately.