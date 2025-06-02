Female Oklahoma lawmakers praise veto override of breast cancer exam coverage bill, denounce Stitt

Oklahoma lawmakers voted to override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of bipartisan legislation expanding health care coverage for breast cancer screenings late last week. Most women in the legislature denounced the governor’s decision in a statement.

House Bill 1389 , by Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, and Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, requires health insurance plans to cover contrast-enhanced mammograms and molecular breast imaging .

Provenzano, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, said she realized not every woman has access to the same machines and received calls from women saying their insurance companies are pushing back on coverage.

"In the simplest of terms, HB 1389 clarifies the language so no matter where you live – be it Guymon, Tulsa or Broken Bow, your access to care is there," Provenzano said in a statement .

Stitt vetoed the measure May 6 , arguing the bill would create new costs when mammograms are already covered, and providers could order more tests if needed.

"I am deeply sympathetic to the women across our state who have bravely fought breast cancer," Stitt said. "While early detection and access to care are critical priorities, this legislation imposes new and costly insurance mandates on private health plans that will ultimately raise insurance premiums for working families and small businesses."

Both chambers overwhelmingly voted Thursday to override Stitt’s veto of HB 1389. In a point of personal privilege, with Provenzano at her side, Stanley thanked her colleagues for their vote of 42-2 to move the legislation forward.

“We've done it, and we've done well,” Stanley said.

Those who voted against overriding the veto include: Representatives Jim Olsen, R-Roland, Molly Jenkins, R-Coyle and Tom Gann, R-Inola, and Senators Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, and Shane Jett, R-Shawnee.

Twenty-eight female lawmakers said in a Saturday letter to Stitt they were profoundly disappointed over the veto. They said this expansion of care helps with early detection when treatment is cheaper and more impactful.

“Your veto is disheartening to patients, doctors, families and the very values we all hold dear in our great state,” the letter reads. “The Legislature passed HB 1389 with overwhelming, bipartisan support. We celebrate the override of your veto this past Thursday and we will continue to fight for the women and families who need these protections.”

Only six women in the state legislature did not sign on, including Jenkins and Senators Nikki Nice, D-Oklahoma City, Kendal Sacchieri, R-Blanchard, Julie McIntosh, R-Porter, Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and Lisa Standridge, R-Norman.

Although Nice voted and expressed support for HB 1389 during Thursday’s debate, she did not sign the letter. Daniels, Sacchieri and Standridge approved overriding the veto, and McIntosh was excused from the vote.

The bill will go into effect Nov. 1.