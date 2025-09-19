© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southern Oklahoma hospital opens temporary emergency room more than a year after tornado

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Provided by Mercy

Mercy Health Love County Hospital in Marietta opened a temporary emergency room this month, over a year after a deadly tornado left severe damage.

The temporary ER is located on the hospital’s campus and is staffed 24 hours a day for walk-in and ambulance emergencies, according to a press release. Those on duty include physician assistants, nurses, laboratory technologists, respiratory therapists and radiology technicians.

The emergency room hosts three treatment bays, a trauma room and a complete laboratory.

"With the opening of the temporary emergency room we have every service back that we had lost, including laboratory and radiology, so patients can be served in Marietta and not have to travel," said hospital administrator Scott Callender.

The hospital and its clinic had to close last year after the April 2024 tornado left blown-out windows, crumbling ceilings and a mangled exterior in its wake. Its clinic reopened last June, but the hospital still lacks inpatient care. The hospital building needs to be repaired or replaced to make that happen, according to the release.

Callender said he expects FEMA authorities to approve hospital construction soon.

“If so, FEMA will pay the largest part of the cost of a new hospital outside of insurance coverage on the old building,” the release reads.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.
Tags
Health rural hospitalshealth caretornado
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.