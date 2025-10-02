Ellen Buettner to step down as Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO for new state role

Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of current Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) CEO Ellen Buettner to a new role as CEO of the state’s largest four-year university system.

Abegail Cave, a spokeswoman for Stitt, confirmed Buettner will be stepping down as OHCA’s CEO, a role she’s worked in for more than two years. Buettner’s tenure included Oklahoma’s transition to managed care, or SoonerSelect , where OHCA went from paying providers directly to paying private companies to coordinate some enrollees’ care.

In a press release , Buettner was praised for her work in maternal health access and management of the transition of state employee benefits administration to OHCA.

“OHCA is grateful for Ellen’s leadership over the past six years and we are excited about her next chapter,” an OHCA spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The agency will continue to provide the highest level of service to Oklahoma and its providers as we await the Governor’s appointment to the agency.”

The OHCA spokesperson said Friday is Buettner’s last day. Cave said her replacement will be announced soon.

The Regional University System of Oklahoma governs six of the state’s universities, including East Central University, Northeastern State University, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Southwestern Oklahoma State University and University of Central Oklahoma.

Buettner is replacing Brandon Tatum, who announced his departure in August.

“Her experience and proven track record make her the right leader to guide RUSO into the future. I am confident she will be a strong advocate for students and institutions across our state,” Stitt said in the release.

Through her career, Buettner served in leadership roles at OHCA, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, according to the release. She said she is excited for the opportunity to serve in her new role.

“I’m thankful to the RUSO board of regents for the opportunity to continue to serve our state in this new capacity,” Buettner said. “Our regional universities play an essential role in the development of Oklahoma’s workforce. I’m eager to get to work making our regional university system top ten in the nation.”