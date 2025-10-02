Oklahoma providers offer free eye exams as part of annual ‘Giving Sight Day’

Providers across Oklahoma are offering complimentary eye exams to those in need starting this Friday as a part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians’ sixth annual Giving Sight Day.

Giving Sight Day is the association’s largest charitable event, yielding over $50,000 in complimentary exams, frames and lenses in past years, according to a press release.

“Good vision is fundamental to learning, working, and living safely, yet too many Oklahomans go without care because of cost,” said Dr. Justin Lindsey, the association’s president. “Giving Sight Day is our opportunity to ensure that no matter someone’s financial situation, they can get the eye exam they need to protect their health and quality of life.”

Most participating providers will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, but others are offering dates Friday and Oct. 10. Each has different protocols and requirements. Those clinics, as of Thursday, include:

Geiger Eye Care - Altus



Dr. Michael Geiger and Dr. Bryce Geiger

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 3

580-482-1756

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

The Eye Site, PLLC - Alva



Dr. Callie Mosburg

1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 3

580-748-8007

Exams are available on a walk-in basis only. They will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bennett Vision - Bartlesville



Dr. Jamie Bennett

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4

918-336-4068

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Bussey Eyecare Center - Bartlesville



Dr. Lillian McEntire and Dr. Emily Bussey

8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 10

918-333-9292

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask for Ali to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Eye Care Associates of Bethany



Dr. Mark Privott

8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 10

405-495-5170

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Dr. Cantrell's Vision Source - Bristow



Dr. Zeddie Cantrell

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 4

918-367-2020

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Omni Eye Center - Edmond



Dr. Evan Dunn

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 4

405-478-4444

Exams are available on a walk-in basis only. They will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

BeSpoke Vision - Edmond



Dr. Bibin Cherian and Dr. Thuy Vu

8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 3

405-341-2062

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Geiger Eye Care - Elgin



Dr. Bryce Geiger, Dr. Karlee Dearman and Dr. Madison Rhodes

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 3

580-454-1756

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask for Christina to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Stotts Eyecare / Enid Vision Source



Dr. Heath Stotts

8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 3

580-233-3599

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask for Cory to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Insight Eyecare - Glenpool



Dr. Kyle Tate and Dr. Jake Allred

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4

918-296-3937

Exams are available on a walk-in basis only. They will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Oklahoma Medical Eye Group - Jenks



Dr. Haley Baldridge, Dr. Hannah Sanders and Dr. Jo'el Sturm

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4

918-747-2020

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Complete Eye Care - Lawton



Dr. Chris Swanson

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 4

580-355-2020

Exams are available on a walk-in basis only. They will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bonavision Eye Center - Oklahoma City



Dr. Irene Lam

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4

405-528-8200

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Keys Eye Care - Tahlequah



Dr. Wyatt Williams

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4

918-207-0700

Exams are available by appointment and walk in. Call the office and ask for Melissa to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic



Dr. Molly Tebow and Dr. Matthew Endres

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4

918-456-2250

Exams are available by appointment and walk in. Call the office in advance to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Wilkerson Eye Care - Tahlequah



Dr. Kari Wilkerson

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4

918-708-1888

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Northeastern State University of Oklahoma College of Optometry - Tahlequah



8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 4

Exams are available by appointment and on a walk-in basis, first come. Visit the NSUOCO Facebook Page to schedule an appointment.

Tecumseh Vision Source



Dr. Trevor Conklin

8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Oct. 3

405-598-6558

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Twenty Twenty Eyecare - Tulsa



Dr. Brett Beasley, Dr. Lynsey Bigheart and Dr. Morgandy Haggard

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4

918-794-6700

Exams are available by appointment and walk in. Call the office and ask for Sthefany to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.

Tuttle Family Eyecare



Dr. Crystal Mosteller

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 3

405-381-2244

Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.