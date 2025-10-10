Norman resource center HUB 107 set to close before end of October

HUB 107 is a peer led drop-in center that provides access to basic needs such as food, clothing, laundry and shower services during the day and connection to case management and other nearby resources including local nonprofit Food and Shelter and Thunderbird Clubhouse.

HUB 107 is also an OU School of Social Work MSW Practicum location.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the department says they are consolidating HUB 107 with the Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health Center location on Alameda Street in Norman which is less than a half mile away.

Services currently offered by HUB 107 including food, clothing, pet supplies and vaccines will still be available, and the department is looking to partner with another agency that can provide laundry and shower services.