© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen to KGOU’s Oklahoma Future Forum: Medicaid event

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published November 21, 2025 at 1:02 PM CST
From left: Sumit Nanda, Bobby Stitt, Rich Rasmussen, and Jillian Taylor
Cate Howell
/
KGOU
From left: Sumit Nanda, Bobby Stitt, Rich Rasmussen, and Jillian Taylor

On Tuesday, November 18, KGOU hosted its latest Oklahoma Future forum at Kamp’s 1910 Cafe in Oklahoma City.

The event focused on cuts to Medicaid that are included in President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which passed earlier this year, and how those cuts will impact hospitals, other healthcare providers, and, of course, patients here in Oklahoma.

StateImpact Oklahoma health reporter Jillian Taylor moderates the discussion with a panel of healthcare experts.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department. 
Tags
Health Medicaid
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.