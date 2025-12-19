Oklahoma adult, childhood obesity rates are trending downward, per CDC data

Obesity rates are declining for Oklahoma adults and children, according to the CDC. The State Department of Health is celebrating these results and crediting the progress, in part, to statewide initiatives meant to reduce chronic disease and improve quality of life.

The state’s adult obesity rate dropped from 38.7% to 36.8% from 2023 to 2024. In 2022, Oklahoma had the third-highest adult obesity prevalence in the nation. Now, it ranks 36th nationally.

Childhood obesity rates are also trending downward, from 21.4% between 2021 and 2022 to 16.9% in 2023 through 2024.

“We are encouraged by the progress reflected in the CDC’s data,” said Commissioner of Health Keith Reed in a press release. “While there is more work ahead, this improvement shows that our sustained efforts, along with communities, tribal nations, schools, early child care centers, nonprofits, and state partners, are making a meaningful difference for Oklahomans.”

The department credits the positive trend to efforts like expanding walking paths, workplaces adopting policies to encourage healthy lifestyles, new playground equipment in local parks and Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust programs, which promote healthy living through community grants.

“Improving obesity rates requires a comprehensive approach, and Oklahoma is demonstrating that coordinated, community-based solutions can move the needle,” Reed said. “We appreciate the hard work happening across the state to make healthier choices easier and more accessible.”

The department said it will continue to monitor statewide trends and support evidence-based interventions for Oklahomans.