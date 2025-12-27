Our top global photo stories from 2025: Fearless women, solo polar bear, healing soups

In a world where video reigns supreme (hello TikTok and Instagram reels!), the still photograph still wields a special power. It freezes a moment in time and lets people take in that big picture but also gives them a chance to appreciate tiny details that might not be noticed at first.
For Goats and Soda, photography is an important part of our coverage of the daily life, of the joys and strife, of the Global South. Here are our top photo-driven stories of 2025.
Why it took courage for these women to pose for the camera
Wearing traditional cosmetic face masks from their homeland of Madagascar, they agreed to be photographed to take a stand. They posed for photographer Miora Rajaonary for a project to raise awareness of female genital schistosomiasis (FGS), a disease transmitted by parasitic worms that, according to the World Health Organization, afflicts an estimated 56 million women and girls, mainly in Africa — and that is often mistaken for a sexually-transmitted disease.
Ben de la Cruz is an award-winning documentary video producer and multimedia journalist. He is currently a senior visuals editor. In addition to overseeing the multimedia coverage of NPR's global health and development, his responsibilities include working on news products for emerging platforms including Amazon's and Google's smart screens. He is also part of a team developing a new way of thinking about how NPR can collaborate and engage with our audience as well as photographers, filmmakers, illustrators, animators, and graphic designers to build new visual storytelling avenues on NPR's website, social media platforms, and through live events.