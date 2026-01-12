Oklahomans can get free home radon test kits this month

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer. The gas comes from decaying uranium found in most soils and poses little threat outside. But it can accumulate inside and carry health risks for people who breathe it.

Radon is undetectable by sight or smell, so testing is the only way to determine an area's radon exposure levels. This month, residents of Oklahoma can order a free kit through the U.S. Department of Environmental Quality to check for radon in their homes.

The at-home testing process typically involves setting out a small container of pellets that catch whatever gases happen to float by. After several days of sample collection, the user can use a prepaid shipping label to send the kit to a lab for analysis.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 1 in every 15 homes nationwide has a radon level at or above the recommended level, and suggests all homes be tested. Fixes to decrease radon concentrations can be simple and inexpensive, like sealing foundation cracks or installing a ventilation system.

Oklahoma has relatively low radon concentrations compared to other parts of the country, according to the EPA. Only a few counties along the eastern and western edges of the state were identified as having potential for higher radon levels, according to a 1993 map developed using indoor radon measurements, geology, soil parameters and other data.

/ EPA / EPA A map of radon zones in Oklahoma, developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

An Oklahoma-focused report from the American Lung Association that used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found Canadian County had the highest average levels of radon from 2008 to 2017. The data came from counties that completed more than 10 tests.

The EPA reports radon is responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year. About 2,900 of the deaths occur among people who have never smoked.

